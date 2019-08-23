Liverpool welcome Arsenal to the fortress of Anfield in the English Premier League (EPL) in the weekend’s biggest match and it is going to be a tough task for the Gunners.

Concise News reports that European champions, Liverpool and Unai Emery’s side are the only Premier League teams to have won their first 2 games.

Arsenal obtained two straight victories over Newcastle and Burnley while the Kops secured maximum points versus Norwich City and Southampton.

This fixture, while not of the stature of Liverpool versus Manchester United or Manchester United versus Manchester City, has still been a source of some intense, high-scoring clashes throughout Premier League history.

In fact, these two sides have only played out four scoreless draws in league history – the last of which came in 2015.

Last season, the Reds crushed the Gunners at Anfield, winning 5-1 thanks to a Roberto Firmino’s treble.

Team News

Arsenal head coach, Unai Emery discussed the game against Liverpool, Mesut Ozil’s return, Matteo Guendouzi’s impact and more at his press conference.

See full transcript below:

On whether this weekend’s game will show where his team is at…

Good afternoon, it’s a big challenge. Each match is a big challenge and each match is for us to prepare best as possible. The idea is to continue creating in our way and style. We need to be strong and also we can recover some players to be fit. I think we are closer to achieving everyone being ready to play, but we need some more time. For Saturday we are in a good spirit and our players are ready to play with big ambition to do something important.

On if his team will need to be more reserved at Anfield…

It’s a big stadium with a big atmosphere and I want to play every match in our amazing stadium with our amazing supporters in our home. But we need to play away and face big teams with big supporters. I think the motivation for us is very big on Saturday. We are going to have some Arsenal supporters helping us and it’s a big challenge. It’s going to be a different game to Burnley because the team is different. They are going to demand different tactical issues, but we want to play and show how we are now. It’s a big test to show their capacity and our capacity.

On Granit Xhaka and Ozil’s availability…

Tomorrow is the last training and we are going to decide tomorrow. Today they trained, but really, I need tomorrow to have the last training, to be really sure how we can be better there. I know some players need to be fit and to improve 100 per cent to be in their best fitness. But tomorrow is the day. Really I am positive with some players for Saturday but I don’t want to decide today or to say to you today how we are because tomorrow can change.

I think he (Ozil) needs to be fit and also he is training as normal with the team. I think this is the first way to achieve that fitness. After that, to help us with his capacity.

On record-signing Nicolas Pepe…

The most important thing is, like a person, to help him and his family to feel comfortable here. Now he is three weeks into working here with us. He didn’t do the pre-season here but he’s progressively feeling better. For example, in the first match, he played 15 minutes in Newcastle, then he played 45 minutes against Burnley. I think his individual performances are progressively getting better. For Saturday, he is maybe ready to have more minutes. I am going to decide tomorrow, but really his progress has been positive and has been good for the team and for him. The most important piece of the adaptation is to help him to feel easy and be comfortable with us.

For Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp, he is facing a tactical dilemma for the new-look Arsenal’s visit.

In Liverpool’s last EPL match, Adrian passed a late fitness test to start in goal for the Merseyside club, who had beaten Chelsea just 72 hours earlier to win the UEFA Super Cup in Istanbul, Turkey.

With Alisson Becker still expected to be out, Adrian should keep his place between the sticks.

Other Liverpool players injured are Naby Keita and Nathaniel Clyne. The club have no suspension list though.

When is the match?

Saturday 24th of August 2019.

When is the kick-off time?

5:30 Pm Nigerian Time

Where To Watch Match Live

SuperSport 3

Please Note: This schedule is subject to change at short notice.

Who is the referee?

Anthony Taylor