Nigerian singer Lil Kesh and Priscilla, daughter of Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, are making waves as their newest photo surfaced online. Concise News reports.

The duo have been rumored to be dating, since photos of them together in public places surfaced on the internet.

Sharing a lovely photo of them posing with a power bike on his Instagram handle with a catchy caption, Lil kesh wrote “When I see you I know say Nkan Be.”

It is however, suggested it could be a scene from a new music video Lil Kesh might be shooting.

Just recently, Lil Kesh was spotted kissing Priscilla on the cheek as she giggled with excitement , while they went on a date and show at Eko Convention Centre in Lagos.

Meanwhile, the rapper recently released a single titiled “Nkan Nbe” featuring Mayorkun

Nkan Nbe is a Yoruba word that means ‘There Is Something (Something is happening)’ in English.

On this record, Lil Kesh appreciates a lady that caught his attention and captured the heart. He doesn’t know that there is still that special being on earth who’s different from every other.

See Lil Kesh’s post below