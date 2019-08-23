Welcome to the compilation of the latest world Biafra online news headlines update on Concise News for today, Friday August 23rd, 2019.

Divine Mandate International (DMI), has cautioned the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) that it won’t give in to any intimidation on Governor David Umahi or any other Igbo leader by the outlawed group in UK.

The warning came after last weekend attack on Senator Ike Ekweremmadu in Nuremberg Germany by members of IPOB and further threats by same group to attack South-East Governors and other Igbo leaders anywhere they are seen abroad.

The warning to IPOB was contained in a letter to Governor David Umahi by the group jointly signed by the Chairman, Nick Nwokporo, the Secretary, Francis Kalu and the Public Relations Officer, Bartholomew Aleke.

The group strongly condemned IPOB for attacking Ekweremadu, describing their action as shameful, barbaric and disgraceful.

While reiterating their unalloyed support and faith in Governor Umahi and other Igbo leaders, they challenged IPOB to dare make real their threats.

DMI promised to cooperate with UK authorities, Ohanaeze UK and other affiliate organizations to ensure that the miscreants and their supporters anywhere, face the full weight of the law.

The letter read: “We the entire members of DMI, UK totally condemn and repudiate in it’s entirety the shameful attack on Senator Ike Ekweremadu by IPOB group in Germany.

“We also challenge the threat to our Igbo Leaders as posted by the group and their sponsors.” Read more here.

President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, John Nnia Nwodo on Thursday replied the leader of the outlawed Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, Concise News reports.

According to the lawyer, Kanu’s latest allegation against him warranted his response.

Nwodo in an open letter to political activist, Kanu, highlighted his contributions and dispelled the accusation that he conspired with the Nigerian Army to attack Kanu’s residence in Umuahia, Abia state – Nigeria.

The lengthy letter reads thus:

“My attention has been drawn to a recorded speech made by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of IPOB, now streaming in the social media.

“The speech was ostensibly made in Germany ahead of a visit, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu and I were scheduled to make to Germany for a meeting of Ndigbo.

“In that video, Nnamdi peddled unprintable lies about me and rebuked Igbos in Germany for inviting me and threatened that I will not leave Germany alive.” Read more here.

