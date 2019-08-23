Good day, and welcome to the latest Taraba State online news headlines update for today, Friday, August 23rd, 2019, on Concise News.

What Taraba Stakeholders Said About Mamman’s Ministerial Appointment By Buhari

Stakeholders in Taraba State have commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the appointment of Alhaji Saleh Mamman as the Minister for Power, Concise News reports.

A cross section of those who spoke with the press on Thursday in Jalingo said the appointment would facilitate the completion of the 350 mega watts Mambilla Hydro power project.

Alhaji Zakari Ngoroje, the state Coordinator, Buhari Support Organisation (BSO) said that the appointment is not an honour to Mamman alone but to the entire state.

He noted that the minister is in the position to tackle all obstacles in host communities and the state at large that had hindered the completion of the project.

“The minister, being a son of the soil, is in the proper position to interact with the host communities, the two companies assigned with the responsibility of handling the project and the Federal Government for a smooth completion of the project,” NAN quotes Ngoroje as saying.

Ngoroje called on Governor Darius Ishaku to collaborate with the federal government in order to fast-track the completion of the project.

Taraba: NYSC Hands Over 3 ‘Otondos’ To Police (See Why)

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Taraba state has handed over three young men, posing as graduates of tertiary institutions, caught in possession of fake certificates to the police, Concise News reports.

Mrs Florence Yaakugh, the Taraba Coordinator of NYSC, on Friday, said the suspects were apprehended with the fake certificates during screening of prospective Batch B Stream 2 corps members at the orientation camp in Jalingo.

The suspects are; Nasiru Yau, who claimed to have studied Mass Communication, Shehu Murktar -Computer Science and Illiyasu Usman- Sociology, all from Isfop University of Cotonou in Republic of Benin .

"They came for registration and the verification officer discovered them with fake certificates and verification papers.

