President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday re-appointed Maryam Uwais as senior special assistant to his office on social investment, Concise News reports.

The Senior Special Assistant to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Media and Publicity Laolu Akande announced this in a statement on Wednesday.

Buhari’s wife Aisha had lamented that the government’s Social Investment Programmes (SIP) has failed in northern Nigeria.

She said this in May, 2019 in Aso Rock during an interactive session, wondering how the funds for the programme was used.

“Concerning the N500 billion voted for SIP, that was part of 2015 campaigns where they promised to give out N10,000, feed pupils in primary schools and give N5,000 to the poorest of the poor,” she said. Read more here.

There have been reports on social media that Batch A 2016 beneficiaries of the N-Power programme have been sacked after the payment of July allowance, Concise News understands.

The rumours have been flying on social media that since the Batch A beneficiaries and others have been handed their stipend for July, they would exit the scheme.

However, this news platform went to verify how true the information was and found that the N-Power handlers did not make such statement.

Recall that before the payment of the July stipend, the story has been around on social media that the Batch A beneficiaries will get the boot once the money comes in. Read more here.

One of President Muhammadu Buhari’s media aide Tolu Ogunlesi has said the N-Power scheme has employed 500,000 graduates, Concise News reports.

Concise News understands that Ogunlesi said this on Thursday as he noted that the government plans to scale the scheme.

He spoke during a Technology Conference in Lagos which centred on how technology can drive social change and fight poverty.

According to him, “One thing that keeps coming up in this conversation is SCALE. How do you take a successful pro-poor programme from small-scale impact to large-scale? How do you make things go ‘viral’ and achieve sustainability.” Read more here.