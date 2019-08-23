Good day, and welcome to the Concise News compilation of the latest Kogi State news online headlines for today, August 23rd, 2019.

What Tribunal Asked INEC To Do After Sacking Dino Melaye

The Kogi State National and State Assembly Election Tribunal has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a fresh election after sacking Senator Dino Melaye as the representative of Kogi West. Concise News understands that the Tribunal delivered the judgment on the back of the petition filed by Smart Adeyemi, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the February 26 election. Adeyemi, Melaye’s predecessor, had asked the Tribunal to nullify the election on the grounds that there were cases of irregularities including over-voting and non-compliance with the electoral act. Read more.

Dino Melaye Reacts To Tribunal’s Ruling Against Senatorial Election

Dino Melaye has laughed off the nullification of his senatorial election by the Kogi State National Assembly/State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal. Concise News reports that a three-man panel, led by Justice A. O. Chijioke, in a unanimous judgment, accepted Smart Adeyemi’s request and ordered a fresh election in Kogi West. Reacting to the outcome of the judgment, Melaye said he would get judgment at the Appeal Court. Read more.

Kogi CJ Frees 16 Inmates Awaiting Trial, Gives Reasons

The Chief Judge of Kogi, Justice Nasir Ajanah, has unconditionally released 16 inmates awaiting trial in Koton-Karfe and Okene correctional facilities of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCP) in the state, Concise News reports.

Ajanah, who granted the release, while reviewing the warrants of the inmates, also granted bail to three of the inmates at Koton-Karfe and two others at Okene.

The chief judge also ordered that a 14 year-old boy, Isiaka Auta, standing trial for criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide be taken to a psychiatric hospital for proper examination.

Ajanah said for a minor to allegedly indulge in killing people only to cook and consume their flesh was beyond ordinary crime and should be clinically investigated.

At Koton-karfe, the chief judge reviewed 125 warrants and granted unconditional release to nine inmates detained without trial for upward of one year.

According to NAN, the released inmates include: Abdulmumuni Musa, Ahmed Tijani, Abu Ali and Ochefeje Alhaji arrested for alleged theft but had spent more than one year in custody without trial. Read more here.

CNPP, IPAC Call For Removal Of Kogi REC, Give Reason

The Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP) and the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Kogi State have called for the immediate removal of the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. James Apam over what they describe as ‘favouritism’, Concise News reports.

The state leaderships of the two groups made the call on Thursday in Lokoja during a joint press conference attended by virtually all chairmen of registered politucal parties in the state.

Their spokesman, Frank Kato, of the Independent Democratic Party (IDP), called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deploy another person of impeccable record and good character to replace Apam.

Kato accused Apam of progressively and consistently favouring the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying that he had been underminig other parties in the state.

He said that enthusiasm, trust and hope with which Apam was reveived into the state by the groups were no longer there, urging INEC to redeploy him immediately. Read more here.

And that’s the latest news from Kogi state for today. Do enjoy the rest of your day!