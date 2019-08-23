Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top BBNaija 2019 headlines for today Friday, August 23, 2019.

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates Diane and Elozonam, who seem to be bonding so well, have been spotted sharing tight hug in the closet. The duo, who have been close companions, have always cared for each other and they have given the fans of the reality show some speculations that they might end up dating.

Big Brother Naija 2019 fans of Igbo extraction, backing housemate Frodd, have knocked him for washing cloths of fellow housemate Esther. Frodd, an Igbo, who appears to be in love with Esther, had told her on Wednesday that the only thing he was yet to wash for her was her towel.

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2019 housemate Ike has suddenly become a matchmaker as he advises Diane to date Elozonam, Concise News reports. Diane, who is single, was conversing with Ike in the kitchen when he encouraged her to date Elozonam. She had asked Ike to link her up with one of his cousins after which Ike asked about her spec.

Big Brother Naija 2019 housemate Venita has sent a strict warning to fellow housemate Gedoni to stay away from her. The two, who appeared to have been developing soft spots for each other, got their fans talking after Gedoni gave Venita a passionate hug

Big Brother Naija 2019 housemates have yet again found way of cheering themselves up as they planned a birthday surprise for fellow contestant Esther, Concise News reports. Despite preparing for Thursday’s wager task, the housemates discussed and planned a unique way to make Esther’s day fun for her.

Amidst tears, Big Brother Naija housemate Jackye has apologised to her boyfriend, Oluwasegun Kosemani, over her intimate play with Mike, Concise News reports. Jackye had chased fellow housemate Mike to his bed and climbed on top of him, touching and disturbing him not to sleep.

