Chairman of the Kogi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdulahi Bello, has praised the sacking of the Senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye.

The Kogi State National and State Assembly Election Tribunal has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a fresh election after sacking Melaye.

Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice A.O Chijioke, gave the order while delivering the judgment on Friday in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

Concise News understands that the tribunal delivered the judgment on the back of the petition filed by Smart Adeyemi, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the February 26 election.

Speaking further, Bello described the court ruling a welcome development, adding that the ruling was a pointer to the fact that there was hope for the common man in the country.

The APC chairman commended the judiciary for standing on the part of truth in delivering the judgement.

Bello said: “We are not in a banana republic where anything goes adding that the judiciary had demonstrated that by the judgement.

“How can a competent court rule earlier that result collation should be done at the zonal headquarters only for it to be changed overnight on the eve of the election and you expect the court to close its eyes to this anomaly” Bello told the Punch in Lokoja on Friday.