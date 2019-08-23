The Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth Of Zion Assembly (COZA), Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, has reacted to the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) probe report that he would not honour the invitation due to legal advice hinged on the ongoing Police investigation.

Concise News had earlier reported that the PFN the founder of COZA, Biodun Fatoyinbo, shunned the body by failing to appear before its panel investigating the rape allegation against him.

The report from PFN was declared inconclusive due to the Pastor’s failure to appear before the investigative panel.

Fatoyinbo, in a statement on Friday through his Senior Assistant, Ademola Adetuberu recalled that when he was invited a few days ago by the National Administrative Secretary of PFN, Pastor Akinola Akinwale, he explained that he would not honour the invitation due to legal advice hinged on the ongoing Police investigation.

The statement read: “The legal advice was also premised on the Press Statement issued and personally signed by the PFN President, Bishop Felix Omobude, where our Pastor was publicly disowned.

“Based on the foregoing, we are convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that the PFN was already prejudiced and may not conduct an impartial session.

“According to the report, Rev Omobude, whom we hold in high esteem, went further to crucify our Pastor without seeking to know his side of the story on the matter. With all due respect, we consider this a prejudicial position in dispensing justice and fairness.

“Even our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ were given an opportunity for a fair hearing by the Kangaroo Panel set up with the prime motive of condemning Him to death.

“Up till today, there was never any written invitation from the panel or the PFN leadership, apart from the telephone call which we explained why our Pastor could not come, requesting him officially to appear before the panel.

“A few days ago, a National Officer of the PFN, who spoke to our Senior Lawyer, was informed of the basis why Pastor Fatoyinbo was advised not to appear before the PFN’s panel until the Police investigation into the matter was concluded.

“Once the Police investigation is over, our Pastor is ready to honour the invitation.

“We have also been legally advised to deploy judicial intervention to clear our Pastor as soon as possible, and the process has commenced in earnest. We appreciate those who stood and still standing by us. It is our hope that the truth shall prevail in the end.”

Prior to the report, celebrity photographer Busola Dakolo had accused Fatoyinbo of raping her 20 years ago in Ilorin, Kwara State, when she was 16 years old.

But the clergyman has since denied the allegation, saying he had never forced himself on any woman in his life.

However, the supreme Christian body in Nigeria, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), had given the PFN two weeks to submit the report of its probe.

Speaking to newsmen on Thursday, PFN’s National Publicity Secretary, Bishop Emma Isongm, disclosed that Fatoyinbo ignored the panel.

PFN spokesman, while declaring the investigation ‘inconclusive’, stated however that Busola and her musician husband, Timi Dakolo, appeared before the panel.