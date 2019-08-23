One of the most admired Nigerian celebrity couples, Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz are trending on social media as they celebrate their third wedding anniversary.

Concise News understands that the Funke and JJC who are known for portraying couple goals took to their social media handles in the early hours of Friday August 23 to celebrate the anniversary with lovely video and photos.

Sharing a video of them showing some shaku shaku and zanku skills, she wrote “All glory to God! My boo! My king! Love you always. #happyweddinganniversary” another post, she wrote: “Happy 3rd wedding Annivesary To us darling. Thank you for always supporting and loving me. The good Lord will keep us together forever in good health and wealth. I love you Baba Ibeji!! “

Also sharing a video on his Instagram handle, JJC wrote “Happy anniversary my homie lover friend @funkejenifaakindele 🥰My partner in life ✊🏾 My backbone ✊🏾My Queen 👑 ✊🏾3 years is just the beginning 💕This is for life”

The celebrity couple welcomed a set of twins in December 2019.

In a recent post, JJC confirmed that the interest to get hitched to the actress came in the year 2012, when he had a dream that she was to be his partner.

At first she turned him away but she opted to give him a serious thought a year later.

