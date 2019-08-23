The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Thursday says it will build diagnostic centers in the six geopolitical zones of the country and Abuja, Concise News reports.

According to the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, who disclosed this while speaking with newsmen at the inauguration of a center, named ‘CBN Centre of Excellence’ at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria reveals the intention of the

Concise News gathered that Emefiele explained that the center that would be established in Abuja would have both heart and cancer diagnostic centers.

Emefele however, said depending on available funding, the construction which would commence by 2020 or 2021 would be ready by 2024 or 2025.

He added further that such centers are important because what usually takes Nigerians outside the country is the diagnosis.

He said “The importance cannot be quantified because once your illness is diagnosed, the assignment of the doctors will be made simple.

“The centers will be done in a way that a referral will come from teaching and private hospitals.

“Those coming to access care at the centers will be paying to generate revenue so the centers can manage themselves without CBN interference.’’

According to him, health and education are the bedrock of any nation’s development and there is need to invest in them.

Before now Concise News had reported that the Federal High Court ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to immediately pay the sum of N8 billion to Tiv communities in Benue invaded by soldiers sometime in the year 2001.

According to NAN, the money was awarded in favour of the communities in Logo, Ukum, Kwande and Katsina-Ala Local Government Areas of the state for the loss of lives and property they suffered during the invasion by soldiers of the Nigerian Army in 2001.

Justice Nyang Ekwo gave the order following the garnishee application by the communities for the enforcement of the consent judgment delivered by the Court of Appeal in Enugu on February 2, 2015.

The judge, who had earlier granted the preliminary “garnishee nisi”, made the garnishee order “absolute” on Monday by ordering the CBN to pay the sum of N8 billion into an interest yielding account to be domiciled with First Bank of Nigeria Plc administered by the Chief Registrar of the court.

The judge added that he would subsequently make an order for the disbursement of the money after the CBN complies with the order for the payment.

‎He said the terms of disbursement would have to be signed by first class chiefs of Jukun, Logo, Kwande, Katsina-Ala Local Government Areas on behalf of the Tiv Traditional Council.

He ruled: “The garnishee (CBN) is hereby ordered to pay the garnishee sum into an interest yielding account to be opened and maintained by the Chief Registrar of this court in First Bank of Nigeria Plc.

“The order authorizing the disbursement of the money, shall be made upon being satisfied with the terms of disbursement including the legal fees jointly signed by Ocha Ulegede Esq, and J.K Gadzama, SAN, for the ganishors and endorsed by first-class chiefs of Jukun, Logo, Kwande, Katsina-Ala local government areas on behalf of the Tiv Traditional Council.”