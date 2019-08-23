Controversial Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has said that fans who want to attend his upcoming birthday party must spray money on him while dancing as a condition, Concise News reports.

The self-acclaimed number one male Barbie will clock 28 on August 31, and has disclosed that he plans to make it an unforgettable experience.

Bobrisky explained on his Instagram page that he is going to be hosting the biggest birthday party ever.

According to him, his bae gifted him N35 million for the occasion and he is ready to splurge.

He further said that there was an open invitation for 60 of his fans who will as well get equal treatment.

He wrote, “60 invites for all my fans. I want to invite 60 lucky fans to celebrate ? with me next week Saturday let all have fun.

“Don’t worry I promise to treat all the 60 fans equal with my guest that day. One more thing I promise to feed you guys till you are all tired. How to qualify ??

“1) you must spray me when am dancing… it’s my birthday 2) I’m picking randomly I don’t care about your look. 3) you must be my very good fan I mean die-hard fan.”

“When you get your invites all information are on the details. It an all WHITE party. See you all soon!”