Controversial Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Omashola has revealed that he can trade Frodd for Bet9ja coins, Concise News reports.

Omashola made the revelation during his diary session with Biggie.

The 38-year-old told Biggie that he is not comfortable that Frodd is a member of his team

According to Omashola he might want to exchange Frodd to have extra Bet9ja coins since he doesn’t need him in his Team.

He said “Frodd is irritating, infantile, take part inside talks and is a major distraction to the other Team Members.”

“I fit trade Frodd for bet 9ja coin. Anyone from the other team is acceptable by me as long as Frodd goes”.

Meanwhile, he recently shaded Frodd on Wednesday, July 31, over alleged disrespect.

Frodd had earlier accused Omashola of disrespecting him, by walking away while a meeting was to hold among the entire housemates.