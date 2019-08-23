Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Frodd has revealed what will happen if Esther goes back to her former love, Nelson at the end of the competition, Concise News reports.

Frodd made the revelation on Friday morning, during a conversation with Mercy, Diane and Gedoni in the house garden.

Recall that Esther had rejected Frodd’s relationship request, when Nelson was still in the show.

She assured Nelson of having zero interest in Frodd, who appeared to be a third party in their relationship then.

However, Frodd who noted that he is not in control of his feelings for Esther said he does not know if she was happier when Nelson was in the house.

He said: “I will not be upset if Esther date nelson after the house. I don’t know if she was happier then when Nelson was in the house. But it is not enough for me to kill myself.

“If our feelings extents outside this house fine I will be happy.

“But the honest truth is that am not in control of my feelings about her.”