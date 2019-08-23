Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2019 gangster, Ike has advised Diane to forget about evicted housemate, Tuoyo saying he is below her standard, Concise News reports.

Ike has been advising Diane to date Elozonam and seem not to have relented in trying to make a relationship work out with them.

Diane, who is single earlier conversed with Ike to link her up with one of his cousins, after which Ike recommended that she dates elozonam.

Speaking with Diane on Thursday night, Ike advised her to forget about Tuoyo and date Elozonam, saying ”Tuoyo is the least of them for you , if he comes here now, I will beat him up.”

“I like Elozonam and want you guys together. He is my cousin and fits you.”

Recall that Tuoyo, while in the house, requested for flowers to give Diane, whom he was developing feelings for.

Meanwhile, Diane and Elozonam who have been close companions, have always cared for each other and have given fans of the reality show some speculations that they might end up dating.