Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2019 housemate Tacha has caused a stir in the house by wearing a cloth revealing her body.

The Instagram personality was on Thursday spotted wearing a revealing outfit which, in turn, caused a lot of stir on social media as well.

The housemate, who made a treat for her fellow housemates, Esther, to celebrate, got into the kitchen to prepare food fit for a party,

She got dressed up in a see-through outfit which revealed her boobs with her nipples covered as well as her Bum Bum with a G-string pant she wore.

Tacha personally served the food and went on to call on the rest of the housemates to eat.

Mike who was also surprised, was caught staring at Tacha’s backside as she walked past.

He was heard saying, “Oh my God.”

See video: