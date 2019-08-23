Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Housemate Seyi has shared his opinion on frodd and Esther’s relationship, Concise News reports.

Speaking during his diary session with Biggie on Thursday, the grandson of late Nigerian nationalist, Obafemi Awolowo said he does not view their relationship as a perfect one with genuine love.

Seyi said: “Frodd and Esther’s relationship is toxic and unhealthy. I don’t think they make a good pair.”

Recall that Esther once declined Frodd’s romantic relationship request on the grounds that she was in a relationship with evicted housemate, Nelson.

To the surprise of many, the “Acts of kindness” task given to the housemates in few weeks ago helped Esther and frodd to settle their rift, after she advised him to get what he wants at all cost.

Meanwhile, fans of Igbo extraction, backing Frodd, knocked him for washing clothes belonging to Esther.