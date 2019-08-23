Big Brother naija (BBNaija) 2019 housemate Frodd has flashed his bare butts as he stripped for his love, Esther, in the early hours of Friday, Concise News reports.

The “Pepper Dem’ lovebirds were in the room when Frodd showed her some romantic gestures.

Responding, Esther told him that “being sexy is not your calling.”

Frodd slightly pulled down his pant and displayed some erotic moves as Esther covered her eyes.

The duo surprised viewers of the reality TV show with their sudden relationship, after Esther seemed to have broken Frodd’s heart by declining his love request.

Meanwhile, many have criticised their love, with claims that Esther is only toying with Frodd’s heart.

Seyi also disclosed to Biggie during his diary session that “Frodd and Esther’s relationship is toxic and unhealthy. I don’t think they make a good pair.”

