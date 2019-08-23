The Nigerian Air Force has destroyed Boko Haram base in Sambisa Forest, Borno State, following the airstrikes being conducted by the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE under Operation GREEN SWEEP 3, Concise News reports.

According to a statement and Ariel videos made available by the Director Airforce I Formation and Public Relations Air Commodore Ibukunle Daramola, says that the destruction of a Boko Haram Terrorists Logistics Base/Assembly Area occurred at Bula Bello on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest.

The operation according to him was executed on the 22 August 2019, after Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions revealed that the settlement was being used by Boko Haram elements as a staging area to launch attacks against own troops.

Consequently, the ATF dispatched 2 Alpha Jets and an Mi-35M helicopter to attack the identified buildings within the settlement.

Air Commodore Daramola further stated several Boko Haram fighters were seen within the settlement and “The 2 Alpha Jets therefore took turns attacking the target area, scoring direct hits on the desired points of impact”.

According to him, the structures were damaged by the strikes while several of the terrorists were neutralized and the few surviving fighters were taken out in follow-on strikes by the MI-35M attack helicopter.