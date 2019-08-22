Xenophobia: Nigerian Hacked To Death In South Africa

A Nigerian identified as Obinna Ayanele, 46, has been hacked to death in his shop in Krugersdorp, Johannesburg, South Africa, Concise News reports.

The death of Ayanele occurred on Tuesday evening when some alleged criminals stormed his shop to steal his money and goods.

In a statement by the President of the Nigeria Union South Africa Adetola Olubajo, the deceased was stabbed many times with his head mashed with a hammer before he bled to death.

“With deep sorrow in our hearts, the Nigeria Union South Africa regrets to announce the gruesome murder of another Nigerian, the late Stanley Ayanele from Uruala, Ideato North LGA, Imo, aged 46,” the statement said.

“Until his death, he was a small scale business owner, a stockist of petty goods.

“Ayanele was accosted by some criminals at his shop in Krugersdorp, Johannesburg in the evening of August 20, 2019 with the intention of robbing him of his money and wares.

“In the process, he was murdered in cold blood. He was brutally stabbed severally, and they smashed his head with a hammer thereby leaving him in a pool of his blood to bleed to death.”

Two suspects have been arrested by the South Africa Police Service, Krugersdorp Cluster Station in connection with the death if Ayanele.

Just recently, Concise News had reported that a Nigerian medical doctor Gbolade Ejemai was allegedly stabbed to death by one Victoria Popravko with the connivance of her father in Ukraine.

The Nigerian Embassy in Ukraine petitioned the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Police Department in Kharkiv, demanding full investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged stabbing to death of Ejemai.

The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM ) Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who had been in touch with the family of the deceased and Nigerian Embassy in Ukraine, confirmed the petition in a statement on Tuesday.

Dabiri-Erewa said the petition was delivered to the Ukrainian authorities on behalf of the Federal Government.

She confirmed that the Nigerian Embassy in Ukraine had engaged with both the host Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Police department in Kharkiv, informing them of the concern of the Federal government over the death of Ejemai.

“We have requested for a full and thorough investigation into the circumstance surrounding his demise, with a view to ensuring that justice is carried out,” Dabiri-Erewa said.