In a bid to put an end to the incessant killings of Nigerians residing in South Africa, President Muhammadu Buhari will soon embark on a state visit to the country.

Concise News understands that this was disclosed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, shortly after his inauguration in Abuja on Wednesday.

Onyeama said a special relationship with South Africa will be built, which can also be a game changer for African the same way the Franco-German alliance has been the engine of the European Union.

Without revealing the date Buhari will go on the visit, the minister said : “We have to have a hotline between ministers and the minister of South Africa. We have to be on hotline. So, if we feel that the South African government at the highest level needs to act, then we can get in touch with them.”

“But more specifically, as regards to south Africa, our president has accepted to go on a state visit to South Africa and the South African president, the former and the present one elevated our bi-national commission with south Africa from ministerial level to presidential level.

“We want to see a situation where that will be the case. South Africa, and Nigeria are driving Africa economically, and socially for the next 50 or so years and in that framework, we need to address the issue of security of Nigerians in South Africa at the very highest level. When the two presidents are engaged on this, I think all those below that have to do something or will be forced to do something.”