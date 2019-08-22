Why NASU, SSANU May Disrupt Academics With ‘Mother Of All Strikes’

The Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) have threatened to declare “mother of all strikes” because the federal government has ‘failed’ to show commitment towards resolving the issues raised.

Speaking on behalf of the unions on Thursday in Abuja, SSANU’s National Vice President (North), Solomon Alfa, warned the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to prepare for an indefinite nationwide strike.

Concise News reports that Alfa spoke at a press conference following a meeting of the Joint Action Committee of both unions.

The unions, had on Monday, commenced a five-day strike.

A directive from NASU and SSANU was sent to all branch chairmen of the unions nationwide.

The General Secretary of NASU, Peters Adeyemi, and the National President of SSANU, Samson Ugwoke, confirmed the directive in a letter dated August 16.

“You are hereby directed to embark on a five (5) day strike effective from Monday, 19th to Friday, 23rd August 2019,” the letter read.

“Be informed that the strike is total and comprehensive for the five days. No form of concession or internal arrangement should be made with management while all members must be directed to stay away from their duty posts.

“Kindly recall the decision of the National Executive Councils of the two unions

to the effect that Branches that default in compliance should be sanctioned.

The National leadership shall not hesitate in this regard.

“You are hereby directed to fully mobilise your members and ensure full

compliance.”

ASUU warning

President of a sister union, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), had, on 26 May, urged Nigerians to caution the federal government to honour its agreement with the union to prevent another nationwide strike.

The body of lecturers had, in February this year, suspended a three-month-old strike after holding several meetings and negotiations with officials of the federal government and other concerned stakeholders.

But ASUU President Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday, said, “Government has not kept faith with our MOA signed on February 7.

“What government ought to have done, they do not want to do any more. They have literally gone to sleep,” Ogunyemi told NAN.

