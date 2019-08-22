The Benue State Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Merga Kachina has advised youths to learn vocational skills to reduce crime rate in the country, Concise News reports.

Kachina made the call on Wednesday in Makurdi, North-Central Nigeria, at a workshop organised for selected primary and secondary school teachers in the state.

According to NAN, the workshop was organised by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), in collaboration with the state government.

The state representative said that acquisition of skills would make youths to become self-reliant and contribute meaningfully to the development of the society.

”If the youths acquire skills, they will be earning a living and it will go a long way in reducing restiveness and acts of criminality among them,” he said.

Kachina commended Governor Samuel Ortom (Benue State) for approving the programme, saying that it was for the overall good of the youth in the state.

Also speaking, the Director of SMEDAN, Dr Umaru Dikko, said that the workshop was designed to enhance the capacity of teachers in the state.

Represented by the Zonal Coordinator, Mrs Charity Abah, Dikko said that it would help teachers to impact positively on pupils and students.

”White collar jobs cannot accommodate the rising population in the country, hence the need to acquire necessary skills,” he said.

Inauguration: Minister Akume upbeat on performance

In related news, George Akume, the new Minister of Special Duties, it was a rare privilege to be selected to serve in a country of over 200 million people.

“What I have to say at this stage is that all the ministers are committed to the success of this administration.

“Nigerians are expecting so much from us; we cannot afford to fail and I believe by the grace of God, we shall not fail,’’ the Benue-born politician said.

President Muhammadu Buhari had during the swearing-in urged the 43 ministers to collectively build a safer, more prosperous and fair nation.