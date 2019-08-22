Stakeholders in Taraba State have commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the appointment of Alhaji Saleh Mamman as the Minister for Power, Concise News reports.

A cross section of those who spoke with the press on Thursday in Jalingo said the appointment would facilitate the completion of the 350 mega watts Mambilla Hydro power project.

Alhaji Zakari Ngoroje, the state Coordinator, Buhari Support Organisation (BSO) said that the appointment is not an honour to Mamman alone but to the entire state.

He noted that the minister is in the position to tackle all obstacles in host communities and the state at large that had hindered the completion of the project.

“The minister, being a son of the soil, is in the proper position to interact with the host communities, the two companies assigned with the responsibility of handling the project and the Federal Government for a smooth completion of the project,” NAN quotes Ngoroje as saying.

Ngoroje called on Governor Darius Ishaku to collaborate with the federal government in order to fast-track the completion of the project.

“I want to urge the people of the state not to allow tribal, political and religious sentiments to frustrate works at the site. We should do everything humanly possible to support the completion of the project,” he said.

Speaking in the same vein, Alhaji Abdullahi Jalingo, an associate of the minister, described the appointment as a turning point in the development of the state and Nigeria as a whole.

Jalingo noted that, as a electrical engineer, Mamman is better placed to undertake the Mambilla Hydro Electric Power Dam aimed at tackling the power problem in the country.

He as well commended Buhari for the appointment, saying the people of the state would continue to support his administration to enable it succeed in delivering dividends of democracy to the people.

Gov. Ishaku urges corps members to respect host community’s culture

In related news, Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba on Thursday advised members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) posted to the state to respect the cultures of their host communities.

Ishaku gave the advice at the opening of the orientation camp and swearing-in of members of 2019 Batch ‘B’ Stream 2 in Ardo-Kola Local Government of Taraba.

The governor who was represented by the state’s Head of Service (HoS), Simon Angyu, urged them to be good ambassadors of their states and the institutions they graduated from.

He also advised them to deploy their academic knowledge in addressing some of the challenges they may encounter in their various Places of Primary Assignments.

Ishaku acknowledged the contributions of the scheme to nation’s building in general and to the state in particular and promised to continue supporting the NYSC.

Earlier, the State Coordinator of the NYSC, Mrs Florence Yaakugh, had commended the governor for the prompt payment of the corps members’ allowances.

Yaakugh noted that the allowances from the state had complimented the Federal Government’s monthly allowances to the corps members.

She disclosed that the service deployed 1,400 youth corps members in the state.

Yaakugh congratulated the corps members for their success in their academic pursuits and reminded them that all the programmes on the camp were mandatory and carefully packaged for their benefits.