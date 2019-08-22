Why Governors Should Publish Details Of Asset Declaration - SERAP
Fayemi takes over from Yari as chairman of Nigerian Governors’ Forum (image courtesy Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos)

The Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) on Wednesday in Abuja discussed plans to set up Agro-processing zones across the country, Concise News reports.

During the meeting at the NGF Secretariat, the governors also agreed to ensure effective polio immunisation in their states to prevent a reemergence of the disease in the country to ensure that Nigeria is certified polio-free by the World Health Organisation.

The meeting comes hours after President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated his cabinet and assigned portfolio to ministers at a ceremony, which was attended by governors and other top government officials.

In attendance is the chairman of the forum and the Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi, his deputy and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal.

Others are Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom; Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano; Jigawa State Governor Abubakar Badaru; Akwa Ibom Udom Emmanuel; Delta State Ifeanyi Okowa and Adamawa State Umaru Fintiri.