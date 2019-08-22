Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has shared a video of her daughter, Chicago playing with a live snake around her neck, Concise News reports.

In the video shared on Kim’s Instagram handle on Wednesday August 21, Chicago could be seen playing and staring closely at the snake’s eyes.

The TV star captioned the video “My brave girl Chicago 🐍”

Kim and her husband Kanye West recently welcomed their their fourth child, a baby boy.

It was announced by Kourtney who revealed that the couple’s surrogate had gone into labor.

A woman named La’Reina Haynes carried Chicago for Kim and Kanye.

Watch Video below