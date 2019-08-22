Waje Finally Releases 'Udue' Featuring Johnny Drille

Multi-award-winning songwriter Waje has released the musical video to her single, “Udue” featuring Johnny Drille.

Concise News understands that the tune is off her album “Red Velvet.”

Waje’s daughter Emerald plays Johnny Drille’s love interest.

The video was shot on location at the scenic Lufasi Park in Lagos state, Nigeria.

The visuals for “Udue” was produced by Fatima Omokwe and the video directed by Catalyst

See video:

Read lyrics:

I watch you as you wake This morning,

Oh my darling You take my breath away That look upon your face,

open morning Oh my darling,

I’m so in love with you today Oh your eyes, how they shine,

light into my soul The way that you smile,

Oh it makes me glow Let us make this forever and after My baby boo Oh

so much joy and laughter when I’m with you Pepelepe,

oooo (you don’t thief my heart away) Pepelepe, oooo (oooo,

my baby boo) Pepelepe, oooo (you don’t thief my heart away) Pepelepe,

oooo You take my breath away Oh my darling I get worried,

say you love me too much Ooooh don’t be far away,

my honey Oh I need you every second of the day Oh your eyes,

how they shine, light into my soul The way that you smile,

Oh it makes me glow Let us make this forever and after My baby boo Oh

so much joy and laughter when I’m with you uuuuggghh Pepelepe,

oooo (you don’t steal my heart away) Pepelepe, oooo (oooo,

my baby boo) Pepelepe, oooo (you don’t steal my heart away) Pepelepe,

oooo I don’t know where you come from Or what you do But I’m grateful

to the Lord, that it is you Darling I feel the same way too You know

I’ll give it all for you And now I know the truth That it’s always

been you yeah yeah Pepelepe yeah yeah,

ooooo You don’t thief my heart away You don’t thief my heart away (

Pepelepe yeah, oooooo) Ooooh my baby boo Pepelepe yeah,

ooooo You don’t thief my heart away Pepelepe, ooooo,

yeah, yeah Ooooo, Ooooh my baby ooo Yeah, yeah yeah(

Pepelepe, oooo) Uuuggh, uuuggh, uuugghh, uuuggggggghhhhh (

Pepelepe, oooo) Pepelepe, oooo Ooooh,

you don’t steal me baby Ooooh Pepelepe, oooo Bae,

baby, baby, baby, yeah Ayayayaya This love si…

Ewu, ewu, ewu Aaaaaagh, aaaaggghh