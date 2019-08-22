Newly sworn in Minister for Niger Delta Godswill Akpabio was caught partying and dancing immediately after the ministerial inauguration in Abuja on Wednesday, Concise News reports

This news medium understands that Akpabio, a former Governor of Akwa Ibom, was one of the 43 ministers sworn in by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

In one of the videos posted on Instagram, the former senate minority leader could be seen dancing alongside a popular musician MC Galaxy.

It was learned that Akpabio and his political associates partied through the evening.

Concise News had earlier reported that the proceedings for the inauguration of the ministers-designate started with the rendition of the National anthem before the oaths of allegiance were taken in batches of five.

Mohammed Adamu, Uche Ogar, Sharon Ikeazor, Godswill Akpabio, Sharon Ikeazor and Chris Ngige were led into taking the oath of office by Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This followed the reading of their citation by Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

Full list of ministers

Uchechukwu Oga (Abia State)

Muhammadu Musa Bello (Adamawa)

Senator Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom)

Senator Chris Ngige (Anambra)

Sharon Ikeazor (Anambra),

Adamu Adamu (Bauchi)

Ambassador Mariah Katagum (Bauchi).

Timipreye Sylva (Bayelsa),

Senator George Akume (Benue State)

Mustapha Baba (Borno State)

Goody Eddy Agba (Cross Rivers)

Festus Keyamo (Delta State)

Ogbonnaya Onu (Ebonyi State).

Dr. Osagie Ehinire (Edo state)

Clement Agba (Edo State)

Richard Adeniyi Adebayo (Ekiti State)

Geoffrey Onyema (Enugu State)

Ali Isa Ibrahim Patami (Gombe State)

Emeka Nwajuba (Imo State)

Suleiman H.Adamu (Jigawa State)

Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed (Kaduna)

Muhammed Mahmood (Kaduna)

Sabo Nanono (Kano state)

Major General Salihi Magashi (rtd) (Kano State)

Senator Hadhi Sirika (Katsina)

Abubakar Malami (Kebbi State)

Ramatu Tijjani (Kogi state)

Alhaji Lai Mohammed (Kwara state)

Gbemisola Saraki (Kwara State).

Babatunde Raji Fasola

Adeleke Mamora (Lagos State)

Mohammed Abdullahi (Nasarawa)

Architect Olamilekan Adegbiti (Ogun State)

Ambassador Zuberu Dada (Niger State)

Senator Tayo Alasoadura (Ondo State)

Rauf Aregbesola (Oyo state)

Sunday Dare (Oyo State)

Pauline Tallen (Plateau State)

Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers State)

Danhyaddi (Sokoto State)

Saleh Mamman (Taraba State)

Abubakar Ali (Yobe State)

Sadia Umar Farooq (Zamfara State.)

