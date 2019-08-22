Nasarawa United striker and the 2018/19 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) highest goalscorer, Sunusi Ibrahim, has been dropped from the Nigeria U-17 team due to age controversy.

Concise News learned that the paper which the United striker presented to the NPFL contradicts other documents presented in for U-17 call-up.

His international passport issued in March says he was born on October 1, 2002.

He has also reportedly passed an MRI scan to determine if he is under 17.

Last season, Sunusi finished joint top scorer in the abridged NPFL with 10 goals.

Sunusi tied with Udoh.

The League Management Company (LMC) officially named Sunusi as the highest goalscorer of the last NPFL season.

The LMC, in arriving at the decision to declare Sunusi the top scorer of the season, relied on provisions in Rule A9.4, A9.5-2 which stipulated considerations to choose the lead scorer in the event of a tie of two or more players.