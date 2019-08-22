As activities intensify in the current transfer window, Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Paul Onuachu has teamed up with Belgian champions KRC Genk for seven million euros.

Concise News reports that the big centre-forward joins compatriot, Stephen Odey at the four-time Belgian First Division A winners.

The value of the transfer fee may increase as a result of bonuses and Midtjylland have retained a sell-on clause for any future sale of Onuachu.

Concise News understands that Onuachu’s move is the biggest transfer involving a Nigerian player representing a Danish club, surpassing the €3.3m fee Midtjylland received when they sold another FC Ebedei product, Femi Ajilore to FC Groningen in July 2008.

Onuachu has scored 74 goals in 181 matches since joining FC Midtjylland in 2012.

He was selected to the Nigeria squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt where he played in Super Eagles’ 1-0 win over Burundi.

Sikiru Olatunbosun leaves NPFL for Turkey

In related news, former MFM FC hotshot, Sikiru Olatunbosun has transferred from the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) to Turkey.

The 24 year old who last played for Plateau United has completed a move to second division Turkish side, Menemen Spor Kulubu.

Really excited to join this team a on a two-year deal. I love it here, it’s a new challenge for me in my career. The target is promotion to the Turkish top league which I believe we will get at the end of the season. pic.twitter.com/7fzuRz5kVC — Sikiru Olatunbosun (@Skolatunbosun) August 21, 2019

Olatubosun tweeted the development on Wednesday, expressing his excitement and embracing “a new challenge” in his career.

He writes: “Really excited to join this team a on a two-year deal. I love it here, it’s a new challenge for me in my career. The target is promotion to the Turkish top league which I believe we will get at the end of the season.”

Olatunbosun had in the past gone on trial in Europe- reportedly in Switzerland. But the experience was unsuccessful.

In 2017 he became a social media sensation when his spectacular strike for MFM FC in an NPFL game against Enugu Rangers was voted the goal of the week by CNN.