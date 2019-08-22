Spanish team Real Mallorca have signed Japanese sensation Takefusa “Messi” Kubo on a year-long loan deal from Real Madrid, Concise News understands.

Kubo, 18, came back to Spain the summer from Japan and was previously with Barcelona’s La Masia academy.

Mallorca annouced the capture of the teen in a statement on Thursday where it noted that the player will start training with his teammates on Friday.

“CD Mallorca and Real Madrid CF have reached an agreement for the transfer of Takefusa Kubo until June 30, 2020,” Mallorca said.

“The new Mallorca player is one of the great promises of world football and stands out for his great quality with the ball at his feet.

“Kubo speaks Spanish perfectly after passing through the system of FC Barcelona and at 18 he is an international with Japan.

“Kubo will train with his new teammates tomorrow [Friday].”

Barca Move For Real Target Neymar Rejected

Meanwhile, Brazilian star Neymar could be on his way back to Barcelona after the club made a €190million offer to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for his services.

Neymar has been in a long-drawn transfer battle this season with Real Madrid and other clubs courting his signature.

And according to ESPN, Barcelona have now made good their intentions to lure the forward away from France this summer.

However, PSG have rejected the bid which could have seen the player join the Camp Nou side on loan.

The Spanish team gave PSG an upfront amount of €40m cash for the loan with a future obligation of €150m to sign the Brazilian player permanently next year.

But the club’s Qatari owners are not happy with Neymar’s attitude this summer and are not willing to let him go.

PSG might sanction a move if they can get back up to the €222m they used in signing him from Barcelona in the summer of 2017.

This is in additiont to the French team’s notion that the La Liga kings will not be able to pay the transfer fee in one lump sum next summer should they make the move permanent and would ask to pay in annual installments which is not ideal for the French club.

Concise News had reported that Neymar is ready to take a pay slash to secure a return to Spanish giants Barcelona.

Neymar has told PSG he wants a switch to Spain and is now willing to take a pay cut to the tune of 15 million euros (£13.7m).

Barcelona have made many offers for the Brazilian, including a 100m euros (£92.4m) plus Philippe Coutinho.

But the French side have turned them down and are waiting on them to top up the money.

“The player is happy to reduce his wages from 38 million euros net to 23 million euros net,” BBC’s Guillem Balague reported.

“It is an interesting situation at Barcelona. They feel they have to try really hard to get him back.

“Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique and Luis Suarez want him back but also the president Josep Maria Bartomeu has two more years in his mandate and he wants to leave a big legacy.

“Can you imagine all those players that have been mentioned and Neymar as well?”