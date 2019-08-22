Toyin Lawani To Marry Three Husbands

Controversial entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani has declared she would marry three husbands when she becomes 40-years-old, Concise News reports.

The multi-business owner who said this through social media went ahead to question the double standards that allow men to marry multiple wives but frowns at women doing same.

According to the mother of two, she will build houses for each of her husbands and there will be the main house where the men will meet her when it’s their turn.

She went on to tell men that the world is changing and women can now do what men can do but men can’t do what women can, using pregnancy as an example.

She uploaded an image which read, “WHY IS IT THAT MEN CAN HAVE MANY WIVES AND WOMEN CAN’T? WELL WHEN I’M 40 I’M GOING TO MARRY 3 DIFFERENT MEN WITH MY MONEY, BUILD SEPARATE HOUSE FOR THEM AND OUR MAIN MANSION, I WILL CHOOSE WHO WILL SHARE MY BED EACH NIGHT AND REST WILL GO TO THEIR ROOMS.”

In her caption, she wrote, “IF MEN CAN, WHY CANT I ? Don’t tell me bullshit that it’s A mans world 🙄 what A man can do a woman can do better ❤️ The world is changing so men needs to sit up. Una fuckup don too much ✌️

“If you like dont be loyal , I will Marry another one and Replace you 👑👑👑👑 women should be Respected worldwide, men can never Give Birth to kids , and I know yea women can’t get pregnant without men,but we can buy sperm🔥🔥🔥

“A woman will carry baby for you a whole 9month ,Dedicate 2years of their life to the baby’s care, before she can even work again, you go still cheat On her, Women need to start taking the bulls by its horn , see owo nikoko, if you have money you will marry any type of man you want, when he cheats replace his ass, ladies Double up you hustle and get that money #KINGOFALLQUEENS”