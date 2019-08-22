Toyin Lawani Cries Out After Sliding Into Daughter's DM

Popular Nigerian entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani, has taken to social media to disclose men who slide into the direct message (DM) of her 14-year-old daughter, Tiannah.

The fashion designer who took screenshots of the men who sent in messages said a few persons believe the girl is the one running her Instagram page.

According to her, she opened the account in the name of her daughter and have since been receiving messages from people who say they want to know her some more.

Posting screenshots of the DMs the men sent to her daughter, the single mum of 2 said, “I will call All these Pages out for now, There Are loads of them In my 14 year old Daughters dm ? @liltiannah , this will teach you A lesson you won’t forget .

“I think you people don’t realize that I’m not stupid, I won’t let any of my kids have Access to social media till they Are 18, they all have managers running their pages.”

She further used the opportunity to call on parents and guardians to ensure that their children are not left to operate certain things independently until the are above 18.

“See parents we have to be extremely careful, this Are grown Ass men , this is so disgusting, disappointing ,disgraceful to this nation, if this uncles are caught they should cut their dicks off, oh Maybe you don’t know I’m an extremely strict mom.

“I don’t take nonsense Oo, forget social media ,it’s a market place , we are all selling an illusion, I will personally trick you ,hv the police trace you and pick you up, if you try this shit with my child again , plus publicly disgrace u,” she added.

Questioning the reasoning of those who sent her daughter messages, Toyin Lawani poured out insults on them, adding that the social media pages they have are only for the future.

“Who does this in a 14year olds dm?she’s busy studying Abroad awon oloribuku , thinking I won’t protect my kids from all this worlds madness , what will she be looking for on social media.

“I’m only building those pages up for them for future , parents pls if you are still making this mistake and letting your kids have access to social media pls cut it off ASAP ,their are too many mad people out there . They will trick our kids and lure them . Pls beware.”

See Screenshots: