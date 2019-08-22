Toke Makinwa Advises On Kind Of People To Be Avoided

Controversial On-Air-Personality (AOP), Toke Makinwa, has called on ladies to avoid individuals who she regards as “miserly people,” Concise News reports.

According to her, these persons find it difficult to spend on themselves and on others.

The media personality, in a new video, explained how exhausting it is dating a stingy person.

She further condemned men who, when they go on dates, scrutinize the bill and keep complaining about the cost.

“When you’re dating a guy who is stingy to himself, it’s the worse kind of relationship you can be in. You’ll always be excessive in his books,” she said in the video.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “I am sooooo fine okkkkkk let’s focus shall we??? It is Wednesday and my crazy side is here. Let’s talk about those miserly people. I call it “scarcity mentality”.

“They hate to spend on themselves talk-less of spending on other people. Dating a miser is so exhausting, even if you work hard, you will always be excessive even for the basic things of life to them. They will always find a way to make you look wasteful or feel bad for wanting more out of life.

“Stay away from people who suffer from “scarcity mentality” for your own peace of mind or you’ll defend why your kids should go to good schools, why you want more out of life, you’ll always explain yourself forever”.

See video:

Before now, Toke Makinwa has opined that women are being treated like slaves because they refuse to “use their brain.”

Makinwa, in a recent Vlog, said “This culture of men manipulating girls into believing they can only take them serious when their mother likes them, turns women into slaves.”

Following reports that she was dating, she debunked the rumour.