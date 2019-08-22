Villarreal supporters have handed Super Eagles star Samuel Chukwueze the club’s breakout star for the 2018/2019 Spanish La Liga campaign, Concise News reports.

Concise News understands that the supporters club, also called Agrupació de Penyes del Villarreal CF(AVP) presented the awards to the African alongside Santi Cazorla, who was named as the best player.

Chukwueze had a great 2018-19 season as he broke into the Yellow Submarines first team.

The youngster was part of Nigeria’s team to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

He scored in the 2-1 win over South Africa in the quarter-final of the competition as Nigeria got the bronze medal in the North African nation.