Popular Nigerian singer, Abbey Elias better known as Skiibii has shared his experience n how he received slap massage at a barber’s shop in Turkey.

Concise News reports that Skiibii, who is on musical tour, visited a babrber’s shop to have his hair cut, but was treated to several slap massages.

The barber, identified as Tokatci is said to be famous for giving his customer slap mssage, while discharging his duty.

Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, Skiibii wrote “will you try this slap massage???

Was in turkey and I decided to barb my hair at this crazy guy’s barber shop @tokatci_berber 😂😂😂the guy wan finish us with slap massage”

Meanwhile, Skiibii recently narrated his experience while he faked his own death because he wanted to be popular.

The ‘sensima’ crooner said “I was down. I picked up myself. You can’t be like this. You know the truth. Fight for it.”

Skiibii was signed to Five Start Music in 2014 where he released a number of hit songs like ‘Ah Skiibii”

Watch video below