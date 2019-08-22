Cristiano Ronaldo has said he is not sure when he would retire from football and may even play until he is 41-year-old, Concise News reports.

Ronaldo is 34 and has won five Ballon D’or since he broke out to stardom while playing for Manchester United in England.

He is presently playing with Juventus in Italy after leaving Spanish side Real Madrid.

When asked about retired, Ronaldo told TV1 that he could retire anytime he deems fit and described 2018 as his toughest year.

“On a personal level, 2018 has been the most difficult year. It hurts when people question you, but thank god you’re innocent.”

He added: “I can choose to end my career next year or I can play until I’m 40 or 41. I don’t know, like I always say, just enjoy the moment.”

And on the rape allegations against him, he described it as “terrible. But the people who love me know I’m innocent.”

Ronaldo Not Bothered By Messi Rivalry

He had earlier said that he would love to hang out with arch rival Lionel Messi when they retire from football.

Messi and Ronaldo have won the Ballon D’ or trophy on five occasions – a record highest – and dominated the award between 2008-2017.

The duo’s rivalry also extends to their fan base with each camp claiming their player is the Greatest of All Times (GOAT).

However, Ronaldo who now plays for Italian side Juventus was full of praises for the Argentine star who features for Barcelona in the La Liga.

According to Ronaldo, he would not have become a better player with Lionel Messi, saying the rivalry spurs him to do more on the pitch.

“I have no doubt that Messi has made me a better player and vice-versa. When I am winning trophies it must sting him and it’s the same for me when he wins,” Ronaldo told TV1.

He admitted: “I really admire the career he [Messi] has had and from his side, he has already talked of the disappointment when I left Spain because it was a rivalry that he appreciated.

“It’s a good rivalry but it’s not unique — Michael Jordan had rivalries in basketball, there was Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost in Formula 1. The thing they all had in common is that they were healthy rivalries.”

He noted: “I have an excellent professional relationship [with Messi] because we have been sharing the same moments for 15 years.

“We’ve never had dinner together but I don’t see why we can’t in the future. I don’t see a problem with that.”