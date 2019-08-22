Cristiano Ronaldo has said he would love to hang out with bitter rival Lionel Messi when the duo finally retire from active football, Concise News understands.

Also, despite the rivalry between the duo spanning over 15 years, Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted that Lionel Messi helped him to become a better player.

Messi and Ronaldo have won the Ballon D’ or trophy on five occasions – a record highest – and dominated the award between 2008-2017.

The duo’s rivalry also extends to their fan base with each camp claiming their player is the Greatest of All Times (GOAT).

However, Ronaldo who now plays for Italian side Juventus was full of praises for the Argentine star who features for Barcelona in the La Liga.

According to Ronaldo, he would not have become a better player with Lionel Messi, saying the rivalry spurs him to do more on the pitch.

“I have no doubt that Messi has made me a better player and vice-versa. When I am winning trophies it must sting him and it’s the same for me when he wins,” Ronaldo told TV1.

He admitted: “I really admire the career he [Messi] has had and from his side, he has already talked of the disappointment when I left Spain because it was a rivalry that he appreciated.

“It’s a good rivalry but it’s not unique — Michael Jordan had rivalries in basketball, there was Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost in Formula 1. The thing they all had in common is that they were healthy rivalries.”

He noted: “I have an excellent professional relationship [with Messi] because we have been sharing the same moments for 15 years.

“We’ve never had dinner together but I don’t see why we can’t in the future. I don’t see a problem with that.”

In another development, 64-year-old former Real Madrid manager, Jose Antonio Camacho said Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi cannot be the best player in the world without a FIFA World Cup trophy.

According to him, unless the Barca number 10 wins the World Cup, he cannot be called world best player.

“Lionel Messi is a very good player, but you can’t be the best in the world – let alone in history – if you are an Argentinian and you have not won a World Cup,” Camacho told Spanish newspaper, El Mundo.

“There are countries with lesser tradition when it comes to world football – were winning the World Cup is not as significant an achievement as in other countries – but Argentina is a dominant force.

“No, without a World Cup, Messi can’t be the best.

“A World Cup is the best you can aspire to and Argentinians will always demand it.”