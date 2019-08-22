There are several smartphones released by top brands in 2019 that are trending and having great guns.

With regard to reviews of these smartphones, tech experts have carried out a whole test of everything – from battery life span and processor performance, during the full range of everyday tasks, not spearing the call quality and screen calibration.

In this write-up, we’re going to go through the top smartphones in 2019, addressing there specifications, prices, images, pros and cons and the names of their brands respectively.

Top 10 Smartphone Reviews In 2019

Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus

The Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus are still the best smartphones in terms of screen.

Advantages:

They have so much versatility with the cameras.

They have the best screen around so far.

Come with a lovely new design.

Disadvantages:

A single UI still needs to be worked on.

The Battery life spans aren’t as expected on neither model.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S10 are both impressive pieces of design, designed with curved glass backs and screens that basically occupy the entire front of the phone. It’s also becoming more predictable that Samsung has released the two of their best phones of the year.

Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus Specs, Features Review:

This Galaxy S family smartphone comes with in-display fingerprint sensors, rear-mounted triple-camera setups and reverses wireless charging support.

Inside both versions of the S10, there’s an Exynos 9820 (or a Snapdragon 855 if you’re in the USA), paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. There’s a version of the S10 Plus similar Android 9.0 (Pie), One UI with 8GB RAM, 12GB RAMUp to 1 terabyte storage, 12GB RAM and storage options rising to 1TB.

Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ are designed with a triple camera and optical image stabilisation (OIS). It also has a RAM of 6Gb, 8Gb and 12Gb respectively.

They have a triple camera with optical image stabilisation, 12MP + 12MP + 16 rear camera and 10MP front camera4G LTE and both have a fingerprint sensor (under Display).

The S10s are fast Wireless Charging Water and Dust Proof (IP68 certification), also they have 3, 400mAh and 4,100 mAh non-removable Li-ion battery.

However, neither phone impresses too much when it comes to endurance. They’ll just about get you through the day but little more than that.

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus review, specs, features and price.

2. Huawei P30 Pro Specs, Review

The Huawei P30 Pro is one of the top smartphones in 2019.

Advantages:

It has great cameras

It’s massive battery life span.

It’s a slick design.

Disadvantages:

It EMUI needs an overhaul to be worked on.

It screen lacks the full sharpness of the S10.

Meanwhile, Huawei P30 Pro has replaced the top phone of 2018 as the Chinese brand’s flagship and its specs are reliable to go for.

Huawei P30 Pro Specs, Features, Review

Huawei launched two variant in the P-series that include the high-end P30 and P30 Pro that offers new camera technologies and competitive performance.

The Huawei P30 Pro Leica-branded camera module on the back will give a strong impression on its feature: the photography. Its three cameras work differently – zooming up to 5x optically, for instance – and the set is held together by a main 40-megapixel f/1.6 camera with a pixel-arrangement built to show more light into the sensor.

The Huawei product has an 8MP periscope zoom camera which gets to a focal length of 125mm. Also, it comes with a Sony customised 40MP sensor and an RYYB colour filter arrays.

It comes with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 512GB internal storage which can be expanded via the new Nano memory card.

The P30 Pro’s battery is 4, 200mAh with 40W SuperCharge, a 15W fast wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

Furthermore, the device is water-resistant (IP68) and built on a metal frame sandwich between panes of glass.

However, in quality of the display, it can hardly meet the S10’s display and the EMUI software layer needs more work. But the P30 Pro is still an amazing phone.

Huawei P30 Pro Specs, Features, Review and Price

3. OnePlus 7 Pro Specs and Review

OnePlus 7 is one of the best phones which is highly rated by its users. There are qualities to admire about the OnePlus 7 Pro. It has one of the best screens you can ever imagine in a phone, costs are considerably less.

Advantages:

It’s a beautiful 90Hz display.

It’s a top-notch design

It’s running a clean software.

It’s very fast at charging.

Disadvantages:

It’s designed with a big shape (a very big phone)

It’s no IP rating or Qi charging.

OnePlus Pro Specs Feature’s Review:

It’s a super-fast phone that can compete with the iPhone XS in terms of speed. The OnePlus Pro is partly down to the high-end Snapdragon 855 and many gigs of RAM. The screen of the phone is a call to action that you will find hard to go back to anything else.

It’s an in-built battery of (4000mAh precisely) and Warp Charging to take from you 0-100% in about 80 minutes.

This is one of the biggest phones topping in specs and features reviews

4. Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Advantages:

It’s an impressive camera

It’s awesomely designed.

It’s a lovely screen display.

It’s very fast at charging.

Huawei Mate 20Pro has an exceptional battery lifespan.

Disadvantaged:

Huawei needs improvement in its software.

It EMUI needs an overhaul to be worked on.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro Specs’ Review:

This is a beautiful phone that has an excessive amount of features its smooth shape. Huawei Mate 20 Pro has a triple camera system combining a wide-angle, super-wide-angle and telephoto in a single body. It’s an excellent Night Mode that let you take pictures in very dark places. Also, the Master AI increases colours without going out of hand.

It has a sharp display, colourful and expands support for HDR content. It has a slightly curved panel, which can make it quite hard to grasp.

Among the top features are the wireless charging, and exceptional battery. This is one of the few phones that could run two days without the battery draining out.

5. iPhone XR Review

Advantages:

It’s a wide range of colours.

Its XS features are at a lower price.

It comes with an awesome camera.

It’s a top running performance.

Disadvantages:

In terms of charging, it’s not fast in charging.

It comes with no fast charger.

It’s not as good as the screen on the XS.

iPhone XR Specs and Reviews

This phone offers an excellent 12-megapixel f/1.8 wide-angle camera with Smart HDR and A12 Bionic processor as the XS. At £750/$750, the iPhone XR is £250/$250 cheaper than the base SKU iPhone XS.

Other features include powerful battery, wireless charging, variety of nice colours and classic Apple build quality. It’s a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display.

6. OnePlus 7

Advantages:

It’s an amazing software experience.

It gives a top-notch performance.

It’s a strong battery lifespan.

Disadvantages:

It’s no IP certification.

It’s designed with wireless charging.

It is not like the OnePlus 7 Pro in terms of features.

OnePlus 7 Specs, Features Review

Among the highlights of OnePlus 7 is that it isn’t as showy as the Pro version, but it’s still an awesome phone with a smooth design, AMOLED display and wonderful performance. It shares the same Snapdragon 855 as the Pro version as well as the same 48-megapixel camera that can be used for taking high-quality shots, which was as a result of several updates.

The OnePro 7 phone has a quad-HD HDR 90Hz panel – with a standard 60Hz FHD+ one here – and the triple-lens design, however, it goes for £499 (this phone isn’t currently being sold in the USA) as per its real price, you’re still getting a lot of phone for your cash.

7. Google Pixel 3 Review

Advantages:

It has great haptics.

Google’s Android is one of the best Androids.

It’s an improved design.

Both the front and back camera are top-notch.

It’s a fast wireless charging and clever Pixel Stand (though it’s not included).

Disadvantages:

It’s no facial unlocking.

Google Pixel can scratch easily.

Google Pixel Specs, Features Review

Google’s current Pixel is updated in multitudinous ways. Some of its features are more down to the machine learning prowess of Google. Also, the hardware that’s inside this handset can’t be underrated.

The Google Pixel 3 XL has a 5.5-inch, which was powered by the Snapdragon 845 found in most 2018’s flagship phone contingent and supported by an approximately conservative 4GB of RAM.

The Google Pixel 3 is a preferred option by many users because it’s arguably the largest notch on any smartphone, without missing out on any of the Pixel 3 XL‘s qualities.

Pixel 3 is designed with a new glass-backed form, which differentiates it from its predecessor and gives room for wireless charging.

8. Xiaomi Mi 9

Advantages:

It’s a versatile camera experience.

It’s a superb value which worth its money.

Mi 9 has an excellent design screen.

It’s a fantastic performance.

It’s wireless charging.

Disadvantages:

It’s no IP certification.

It’s a slightly sensitive fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi Mi 9 Specs, Features Review

This phone restores some of the major complaints associated with the 2018 Mi 8 Pro. It comes with added features. The wireless charges (up to 20W fast wireless charging at that), as well as an advanced in-screen fingerprint sensor. This is one of the first phones of the year rocking the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. it performs super-fast because it is backed up by 6GB of RAM.

Among the top features is the triple primary camera – which focuses around a 48-megapixel sensor, similar to the Honor View 20, that relies on pixel binning to create excellent 12-megapixel stills.

It is followed by a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, leaving you with the same quality and versatility of the far expensive Samsung Galaxy S10.

9. Google Pixel 3A XL And Pixel 3A

Google recently launched a couple of intermediate level phones that are way affordable and designed with Google’s industry-leading camera resolution.

Advantages:

It’s a rear front camera

It’s designed with varieties of colours.

Google Pixel 3A and XL have similar features.

Google newest assistant is present.

Google software is advanced.

Disadvantages:

The battery lifespan isn’t really strong

Its prices vary even from the slight changes.

Both Pixel 3A and 3A XL are the same with just slight differences.

The Pixel 3A and 3A XL are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor with 5.6 or 6-inch OLED displays, 12MP rear camera, 8MP front camera, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, stereo speakers and 3,000/3,700mAh battery options.

10. LG V40 THINQ

Advantages:

It’s five rear cameras.

Three cameras at the back, while

It’s a dual face camera.

It’s wireless charging.

LG V40 THINQ has a microSD expansion card.

Disadvantages:

It’s battery capacity need to be worked on.

LG V40 THINQ Specs, Features Review

This phone has a 3.5mm headphone jack with Quad-DAC backer, triple rear camera setup, dual front-facing camera; wireless charging, IP68 rating, MIL-STD 810G shock-resistant rating, microSD expansion card for low-priced unlimited storage expansion, a screen that extends nearly the full front with a groove, and incredible audio support with its huge speaker system. The V40 THINQ has a battery capacity of 3,300mAh, which don’t serve you as far as the top phones on this list.