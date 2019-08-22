Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has questioned the alleged strong influence of Abba Kyari on the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Omokri, who has been a relentless critic of the present federal government, wonders who is in charge of Nigeria between the Chief of Staff and his boss, Buhari.

Concise News understands that Omokri stated this on Wednesday in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle.

He wrote: “Abba Kyari queries Tunde Fowler. Abba Kyari queries Head of Service. Abba Kyari tenders General Muhammadu Buhari’s ‘WAEC.’

“Ministers to clear with Abba Kyari. Abba Kyari summons top military chiefs. Biko, who is in charge between Buhari and Kyari?”

In another Twitter post, Omokri went sarcastic, suggesting that Buhari might have decided to avoid the ministers because some of them were on the debtors’ list of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) and some others being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He wrote, “I can’t really blame General Muhammadu Buhari for asking his ministers to pass through Abba Kyari if they need anything.

“Even you, would you like to associate with men who are among those owing AMCON N5trn and who have EFCC corruption cases?”

Before now

Omokri’s former boss, Jonathan, under the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), lost to Buhari’s All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2015 elections.

It was a historic episode in Nigeria’s political history as an incumbent president was defeated for the first time.

While the announced result was 14,932,385 to the 12,638,310 votes scored by Jonathan’s PDP, with only Borno state result yet to be added, the then Nigerian leader called and congratulated Buhari.

Speaking about his former boss, Omokri described him as the most humble man he has ever encountered.

He tweeted, “I just don’t know how God created Goodluck Ebele Jonathan. I have never met a man, whether Pastor, Imam or Pope, with as much humility as former President Jonathan. He called me and appealed to me to show more respect and kindness to President Buhari. Would Buhari do that to him or Obj or IBB?”

Omokri had, on April 23rd, revealed that Jonathan called him and appealed to him to show more respect and kindness to Buhari.