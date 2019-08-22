Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have invaded Gubio and Magumeri town in Borno state, displacing thousands of people during the attack.

It was gathered that the insurgents invaded the town around 5pm on Wednesday and were said to have shot sporadically and set many houses on fire.

A soldier from the army’s 5 Brigade stationed in Damasak told TheCable that the insurgents have been around Gubio communities for at least three months as a result of the relocation of the brigade headquarters from the town.

“There is no soldier in Gubio, and that is why those guys moved in. They burnt the INEC office and some other houses,” he said.

“As I am speaking, troops have been reinforced from the brigade and now in face-off with the insurgents.”

It was learned that Civilian Joint Task Force members were the only security personnel present in the towns when the attack occurred but they retreated into the bushes along with villagers upon seeing the large number of the assailants and their sophisticated weapons.

But a civilian JTF source, Abba Kalli confirmed that the outlaws first attacked Gubio at about 5pm on Wednesday evening before proceeding to Magumeri where they held the two evening Muslim prayers, Magrib and Isha’i before unleashing mayhem.

Kalli said it is not clear if any villager was hurt as according to him the information is still sketchy and communication has now been cut off because the telecommunication mast in the area was also destroyed in the attack.

The attack in Magumeri was reportedly led by indigenes of the town who are now militants who went house-to-house seeking for Civilian JTF members and other community security volunteers.

Cars, municipal buildings and all the modern houses in the village were set ablaze by the militants while few cars were taken away, according to witnesses.

Gubio has been a target of attacks in recent times with the state Governor Babagana Umara Zulum severally visiting to boost the villagers resilience.