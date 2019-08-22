Power Supply: What I Want From Nigerians - Buhari's New Minister

Minister of Power Saleh Mamman has urged Nigerians to pray for him to be successful as he begins work in one of the nation’s most tasking ministries.

Saleh takes over from a former Lagos State Governor Babatunde Fashola whose tripatite Works, Housing and Power ministry was divided into two.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday inaugurated the 43-person minister charging them to deliver on his campaign promises.

During his speech at a reception put together by his friends, Saleh told Nigerians to always pray for him to succeed in his new role.

“What I need from Nigerians at this time is prayers. I have just been appointed Minister of Power, so I have nothing much to talk about or say than for Nigerians to pray for me to succeed,” he said.

Amaechi Not Surprised By Reappointment

In a similar development, Rotimi Amaechi said President Buhari reassured him that he would be re-appointed as a minister in his second term in office.

Concise News understands that Amaechi, a former Rivers State Governor of Rivers State, was one of those returned by Buhari as ministers for his “Next Level” second stint.

Amaechi retained his position as the country’s Minister of Transportation as Buhari on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa inaugurated his ministerial cabinet members.

Speaking during a reception planned for him by his supporters from Rivers, Amaechi said the President had earlier told him he would make the list of ministers.

“The President told me the same week cabinet was dissolved that ‘I will return you to cabinet.’ I kept it a secret, but I could have announced to you,” he said.

“So all those who were running helter-skelter, will know that God would not allow them to have their way.”

Buhari became Nigeria’s leader in May 2015 and earlier this year won the presidential poll to emerge as the country’s number one man for a second four-year term in office.

He contested under the All Progressives Congress (APC), defeating his closest rival and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Atiku Abubakar.