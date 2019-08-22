Politicians Now Call Terrorists National Heroes – Cardinal Onaiyekan

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, has accused politicians of praising terrorists and “warmongers” as national heroes.

Concise News understands that Onaiyekan said this while lamenting over the attitude of politicians who place personal ambition above the welfare of Nigerians.

This news medium gathered that Onaiyekan spoke at the 10th World Assembly of Religions for Peace. It was held in Lindau, Germany, on Wednesday.

The clergyman also stated that recent developments in Nigeria and across the world have indicated that people were at a critical crossroads.

He said, “Our future can no longer be taken for granted. First, on the political front, it is pertinent to note that even today, many political leaders still eulogize warmongers and terrorists of the past, praised as national heroes and accorded the title ‘Great’.

“Can we imagine what this is saying to the younger generation, dreaming of a peaceful future? But this is not just a matter of past history.

“Even today, are we still not measuring greatness by military prowess, which often translates to economic domination and exploitation of others? Personal ambition must give way to a community of shared well-being of the human family

“In this necessary change of heart, all other stakeholders must be involved— civil society, the business community, the industrial world, professions, and the academia, everyone must play its respective role.”

Archbishop Onaiyekan had advised Buhari to stop blaming past leaders but work to make Nigeria better.

He spoke at the inter-denominational church service for the 2019 presidential inauguration ceremony at the National Christian Centre, Abuja.

“The blame game of pointing accusing fingers at others will not carry us far,” he noted.

“For a positive change to take place, we must all be ready for a sincere change of heart, from the lowest to highest, but especially at the highest levels.

“Empty boast and barefaced denials of the realities around us cannot build the nation.

“At this moment, we should do well to acknowledge our failure to do things the right way. Here, the words of the Psalmist should challenge each of us.

“The truth is that our nation is not in a state for us to rejoice. The ranks of the poor are swelling by the day, hopeless and helpless, as they watch in frustration the affluence of the very few cruising in a different world.

“Such wide social-economic disparity has led to anger, tension, violence and outright criminality in the land. All is not well. But all is not lost either.

“Again, here we must tell the truth. For too long, we have been seeing what seems to be a policy of polarisation of the nation along primordial fault lines of ethnicity and religion. The result is that we have been indulging in the risky game of ’dancing on the brink of chaos.”