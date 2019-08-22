The Sokoto State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of Aminu Bodai, a member of State House of Assembly.

Muhammad Abubakar, the spokesman of the state police command, disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday.

He said gunmen stormed the lawmaker’s residence in Denge Shuni local government and whisked him away in the early hours of the day.

“At about 1:30am today, we received an information at Denge Shuni division that armed persons numbering about 10, suspected to be kidnappers, went to Bodai village of and left with the member representing Denge/Shuni constituency,” he said.

Abubakar said the divisional police officer (DPO) had arrived the area shortly after and is leading a team of policemen to hunt for the kidnappers.

“He has contacted the commissioner of police who ordered our special forces that are on standby to proceed to the scene,” he added.

“They are helping the DPO and his team so that they can effectively comb the bushes in the area and fish out the hoodlums and possibly rescue the victim unhurt.”

The police spokesman said calm had been restored in the area, assuring the people that the police are intensifying efforts to rescue the victim.