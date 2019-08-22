Two suspects identified as Lekan Odusote, 27, and Monday John, 22 have been arrested by men of the Ogun State Police Command over the killing of a yet to be identified ‘okada’ rider before snatching his motorcycle.

Concise News learnt the two suspects, who are natives of Ijebu-Ode, reportedly lured the bike man to Ikangba area of Obalende in Ijebu-Ode where they allegedly killed him and took his corpse to an uncompleted building and buried him in a shallow grave.

According to a statement by the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, “having done with the Okada man, they took his motorcycle to Ijebu-Igbo where they sold it at the rate of N120,000.”

Abimbola disclosed that “luck, however, ran against them when they were about to share the money because of their inability to agree on a particular sharing formula.”

The disagreement, Oyeyemi said, led to a serious altercation between them and some of their pronouncements attracted the suspicions of people around, who informed the police.

“Upon the information, the DPO, Obalende division, CSP Sunday Omonijo, swiftly dispatched his detectives to effect the arrest of the two suspects.

“On interrogation, they confessed luring an okada man to an isolated area where they killed him and took possession of the motorcycle which they sold, and the sharing formular of the proceed caused disagreement between them.

“The suspects have taken police to the uncompleted building where the victim was buried, and the corpse has been recovered and taken to the mortuary for post mortem examination,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bashir Makama, it was gathered, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.