The Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, on Wednesday denied that the Open Rearing and Grazing Regulation Bill 2019, which had passed its second reading, was legislated to witch-hunt Fulanis.

Concise News reports that Ogundoyin (PDP/Ibarapa-East) stated this on the floor of the house while reacting to insinuations that the bill was an attempt by the legislative to undermine the economic activities of the Fulanis spread across the state.

According to him, the bill was never intended to make life and business unbearable for the Fulanis in the state.

He said, “The Open Rearing and Grazing Regulation Bill, 2019 before the 9th Oyo Assembly is significantly meant to regulate the activities of herders in Oyo State in the area of grazing and rearing of livestock.

“The bill seeks to prevent destruction of farms and properties by cows, prevent clashes between livestock owners and farmers, as well as protect the environment from degradation and pollution caused by open grazing,” he said.

Ogundoyin called on all Fulanis and herders in the state to go about their business activities without fear, urging them to be ready to abide by the provisions of the bill when fully operational.

He said that the bill would expose the fake and criminally-minded people who hide under the guise of herders or livestock owners to perpetrate evils, especially kidnapping and other heinous crimes.

Traffic violation: OYRTMA impounded 395 vehicles, 60 motorcycles in 8 months in Oyo

In related news, the Oyo State Road Traffic Management Authority (OYRTMA) says 395 vehicles and 60 motorcycles were impounded across the state from January till date for violating traffic laws.

The Director, Administration and Supply, OYRTMA, Tunde Aiki, made this known to newsmen on Wednesday in Ibadan.

He said that it was the statutory responsibility of the agency to enforce the state traffic laws, control traffic and maintain orderliness on the road across the state.

Aiki explained that the agency was not established to generate revenue for government through collection of fines from traffic law offenders but to ensure compliance of road users to traffic laws.

The director noted that commercial drivers topped the list of basic traffic law violators in the state, adding that some of the drivers and commercial motorcycle operators had not been making use of designated bus stops.

He also said that some motorists were in the habit of parking indiscriminately and driving recklessly.

Aiki said that the agency would not relent in its efforts at checkmating the excesses of motorists and other road users and enforcing strict compliance to traffic regulations.

He admonished pedestrians and motorists to always take into consideration the safety of other road users as well as acquaint themselves with the traffic laws of the state.