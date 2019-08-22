The Oyo State House of Assembly has confirmed Seun Fakorede as the Commissioner for Youth and Sport, Concise News reports.

The 27-year-old bagged a civil engineering degree from the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in 2016

Governor Seyi Makinde had sent Fakorede’s name to the Assembly alongside that of Professor Raphael Afonja, and Faosat Joke Sunni in a list of his second batch of cabinet nominees.

This online news medium gathered that the three were screened by the assembly on Thursday and were all approved.

The Speaker of the House, Adebo Ogundoyin, announced the approval on Thursday, and praised the governor for nominating the commissioners-designate.

He said: “The Oyo State House of Assembly has confirmed 27-year-old Fakorede Seun Temidayo of Ibarapaland and two others as commissioners of the Oyo State Government.”