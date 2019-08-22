Osinbajo Presides Over NEC Meeting In Aso Villa

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo presided over the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday.

Osinbajo, who is the Chairman of the NEC, is the head of Nigeria’s Economic Management team.

The meeting comes after the inauguration of new ministers by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday.

The NEC meeting, held monthly, deliberates on the coordination of the economic planning efforts and economic programmes of the various levels in government.

The council is made up of the 36 state governors, the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Minister of Finance, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and other government officials and agencies whose duties deals on the economy.