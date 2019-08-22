Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi together with a group of black Africans and the Carribean are set to establish a standard mobile museum of African arts, Concise News reports.

Ooni while playing host to the top government functionaries of the city of Brampton in Canada disclosed that the mobile museum establishment is to promote and showcase the cultural and potential of the black race to the world.

According to him, investing in origination might be the solution to racism and the sound of wars.

“If the world can invest in our origination, there may not be a need to invest in guns and nuclear weapons again because the history of our origination will make us see ourselves as one family. Setting up a mobile museum to showcase Africa to the world is my global vision. And I am ready to partner with the city of Brampton and with you all as my fellow Africans”

“As an economic advantage, I already have loads of artworks in my palace at Ile-Ife, Nigeria which I intend to circulate around the world. This to me is a way of showcasing our economic values to the world through cultural promotion.”

“The biggest diamond in the world called ‘Osupa Ijio” was taken from my kingdom 400 years ago and it is being kept in Europe till date being used for their own development. So, what you have proposed to me this evening is laudable, it is in line with our goal and we are ready for the partnership.” Ooni said.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation Councilor Charmaine Williams of the Brampton City Council said the project as proposed will cost 250 million Canadian dollars with an equity of 25 million saying it will be the biggest African arts museum in the world and will serve as a major rallying point for the black people all over the world.

“Brampton is gonna be the hub for the Africans and Caribbeans in the diaspora. The museum will show the world the beauty of Africa. It’s gonna be a huge hub located in Brampton.” Williams said.

Sophia Brown Ramsay of the Black Community Action Network (BCAN) praised the Ooni for his leadership and relentless efforts to foster unity among the black people across the world.

“Our king left his comfort zone of his kingdom to come to our home here in Canada and since our king has come to our home, we must honour him and that’s what we are doing tonight.

“We must work together with him to move our race forward. We thank Your Majesty for your leadership, we thank you for your selfless efforts to unite all of us and we thank you for being with us in Canada”. Sophia Brown said.

Dr Jean Augustine, the first Black Canadian woman parliamentarian who had earlier same day paid a courtesy visit to the king described the royal visit as a good development for the black people of Canada. The 82-year-old Grenadian-Canadian educational administrator promised to join the king in his quest for the unity and progress of the black race worldwide.

Ooni Ogunwusi and his entourage including his queen, Olori Naomi Ogunwusi(Yeyeluwa) and had on Wednesday 7th August 2019 arrived Toronto Pearson Airport received by Ambassador Adeyinka Asekun of Nigeria embassy, members of Nigerian community in Canada, Yoruba Community and members of the Hope4Sure Foundation led by Peju Oke who also coordinated the Ooni’s historic visit to Canada.

While in Canada, the Ooni was hosted to a proclamation day by the Mayor of Brampton, Patrick Brown who honoured him with the City key and flag exchange.

He gave a keynote speech at the 2019 edition of African Business Forum, he chaired the maiden edition of the Imperial Awards, he attended the Yoruba cultural nite, and visited the hospital for sick Children, known as SickKids, a pediatric teaching hospital of University of Toronto where he together with Rev(mother) Esther Ajayi of Esther Ajayi Foundation held talks with the management of the hospital & SickKids Foundation for support in eradicating sickle cell menace in Africa.

The Spiritual head of Yoruba race globally also hosted a number of international business delegations including Triple Five Group a conglomerate based in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, which specializes in shopping malls, entertainment, tourism, hotels, real estate and banks led by its Chairman Nadal Ghermezian. He equally hosted Gurmeet BHAMRAH, President of Bombay Sports Co. LTD. And Global T20 Canada who had visited alongside his wife, children and management team visited the king to seek his spiritual blessings.

HRMs Zaki of Arigidi Akoko, Oba Yisa Olanipekun, Oloba of Oba-Ile, Oba Adekunle Oyeyemi, Adagba of Iyanfoworogi-Ife and President of Esther Ajayi Foundation, Rev(mother) Esther Ajayi among others accompanied The Co-Chairman of National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria(NCTRN) who returned to Nigeria on Sunday.