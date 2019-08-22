Super Falcons and Barcelona forward Asisat Oshoala could miss out on Nigeria’s Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifier against Algeria after picking up a knock in her club’s 1-0 win over Montpelier on Sunday.

The Falcons are due to be in action on August 28 when they take on the north Africans in the second round of the Olympic qualifiers before a reserve team fixture in Lagos on September 3.

Oshoala is one of the six foreign-based players invited by Thomas Dennerby for the crucial match.

The 25-year-old scored her seventh goal in four games, including the Friendly’s winner against the French outfit, but was replaced in the 81st minute after suffering the knock.

However, the three-time African Women’s Footballer of the Year responded on social media to denounce tensions as she declared herself fit.

On Monday, a top source in chat with newsmen corroborated the response of the former Liverpool and Arsenal star, noting that “I’ve confirmed. She is in good shape and very okay.”

The Nigerian coach may be forced to face The Fennecs without the services of his foreign players, largely due to constraints of securing their entry visas to Algeria in good time.

With only six expected from overseas for the home tie, Dennerby is in a race against time to raise a squad from largely inexperienced home-based players, with the first leg just a week away.

The Swede is keen to lead the country to the Olympic women’s football event for the first time since 2008 after he led them to the Women’s World Cup Last 16 for the first time in 20 years.

The availability of Oshoala will no doubt be a huge boost in the Super Falcons’ bid to avoid suffering an early exit from the ongoing African qualifying tournament this time.